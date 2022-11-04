Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Vi

Suven Pharma: Private equity investors Blackstone and Advent International are in separate talks with the promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd to buy a controlling stake, two people aware of the development said. “The sale process has been going on for a few months, and now Blackstone and Advent are in the final round of bidding for the controlling stake in Suven Pharma. The promoters are looking to sell at least half of their stake in the company," one of the two people said on the condition of anonymity.