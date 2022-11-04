Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Vi

Cipla, Titan, Britannia Industries, Cummins India, Interglobe Aviation, Gail India, Jubilant Industries and TVS will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Adani Enterprises: Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹460.94 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 period. The current Q2 PAT witnessed a massive 117% growth compared to a profit of ₹212.41 crore in Q2 of FY22. The profitability is in line with EBITDA. However, sequentially, the latest profit dipped by 1.81% from ₹469.46 crore in Q1FY23. During the quarter, EBITDA came in at ₹2,136 crore up by a whopping 69% on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.
Adani Enterprises: Adani Group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹460.94 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 period. The current Q2 PAT witnessed a massive 117% growth compared to a profit of ₹212.41 crore in Q2 of FY22. The profitability is in line with EBITDA. However, sequentially, the latest profit dipped by 1.81% from ₹469.46 crore in Q1FY23. During the quarter, EBITDA came in at ₹2,136 crore up by a whopping 69% on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.
Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheelers giant, Hero MotoCorp posted a 9.86% drop in net profit to ₹716.07 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period compared to a PAT of ₹794.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, Q2 PAT rose by 14.7% from ₹624.52 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY23. Standalone revenue stood at ₹9,075.35 crore in Q2FY23 higher by 7.4% YoY and 8.1% QoQ.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea, in Q2FY23, reported net revenue of 10,614.6 crore compared to ₹10410.10 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a QoQ growth of 1.96%. In the quarter ended September, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹4097.50 Cr compared to ₹4328.40 Cr reported in the quarter ended June, representing a QoQ fall of 5.33%. The EBITDA margin slipped to 38.6% in Q2FY23 from 41.6% in Q1FY23. The company reported a loss in net profit of ₹7595.50 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to the loss of ₹7296.70 Cr in Q1FY23, and a loss of ₹7,132 crore a year ago quarter.
Indian Bank: Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 13% rise in net profit at ₹1,225 crore for the September quarter of 2022-23 as provisions for bad loans fell. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,089 crore for the year-ago period. Total income in the quarter increased to ₹12,538 crore from ₹11,440.42 crore in the same period a year ago, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Adani Total Gas: Adani Total Gas reported a marginal upside of 1.20% in consolidated net profit to ₹160.02 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The PAT stood at ₹158.12 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, Q2 PAT rose by a whopping 15.65% from ₹138.37 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 period. Consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose by a whopping 73.32% to ₹1,190.37 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹686.80 crore in Q2FY22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wipro: IT company Wipro Limited has roped in the former senior executive of Capgemini Amit Choudhary as its chief operating officer and member of the executive board, the company said on Thursday. Based in New York, Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency, and helping drive sustainable growth at Wipro, the company added.
UCO Bank: State-owned UCO Bank on Thursday reported a more than two-fold jump in its net profit at ₹504.52 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as a fall in bad loans resulted in lesser provisioning requirements. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹205.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The total income of the Kolkata-headquartered lender during July-September rose to ₹4,964.84 crore from ₹4,655.86 crore in the same period of 2021-22, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Devyani International: Quick service restaurant operator Devyani International Ltd on Thursday reported a 22% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹56.83 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India that includes Pizza Hut and KFC. It is also the franchisee of Costa Coffee. It had reported a net profit of ₹46.59 crore in the year-ago period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Raymond: Diversified group Raymond Ltd on Thursday reported over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹161.95 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on improved growth across its business segments. The company had posted a net profit of ₹56.15 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations rose 39.76% to ₹2,168.24 crore from ₹1,551.32 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
Suven Pharma: Private equity investors Blackstone and Advent International are in separate talks with the promoters of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd to buy a controlling stake, two people aware of the development said. “The sale process has been going on for a few months, and now Blackstone and Advent are in the final round of bidding for the controlling stake in Suven Pharma. The promoters are looking to sell at least half of their stake in the company," one of the two people said on the condition of anonymity.