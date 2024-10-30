Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises reported a remarkable 664 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, posting ₹1,742 crore, a substantial jump from ₹228 crore in the previous year’s period. Revenue from operations for the quarter reached ₹22,608 crore, reflecting a 16 percent rise compared to ₹19,546 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Additionally, the company’s board approved a ₹2,000 crore fundraising plan through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches. On a sequential basis, Adani Enterprises’ net profit for Q2FY25 saw a 20 percent increase, up from ₹1,454.50 crore reported in Q1FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) announced a 17 percent decline in standalone net profit for the September quarter, reporting ₹3,069 crore compared to ₹3,716.5 crore in the same period last year. Maruti’s revenue from operations for the quarter amounted to ₹37,203 crore, marking a slight 0.37 percent increase compared to ₹37,062 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 541,550 vehicles, comprising 463,834 in the domestic market and 77,716 for export. While domestic sales volumes fell by 3.9 percent, export volumes witnessed a 12.1 percent growth year-on-year.

Cipla: Pharmaceutical major Cipla Ltd. reported a 15 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, reaching ₹1,303 crore, up from ₹1,131 crore in the same period the previous year. This result exceeded the ET Now poll estimates, which had predicted a net profit of ₹1,218 crore. Cipla’s revenue from operations rose 6 percent YoY to ₹7,051 crore, compared to ₹6,678 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company also saw a 12 percent YoY increase in EBITDA, which stood at ₹1,886 crore for the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Bank: Public sector lender Canara Bank reported an 11 percent rise in standalone net profit for the September quarter, posting ₹4,015 crore compared to ₹3,606 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s interest income for Q2 FY25 reached ₹29,740 crore, representing an 11 percent growth from the ₹26,838 crore earned in the same period of the previous financial year.

Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals is set to witness a 2.9 percent stake sale by its promoter, valued at approximately ₹3,000 crore via a block deal scheduled for Wednesday. The promoter plans to offer 8.27 million shares at a discount of 6 percent per equity share relative to the current market price, as reported by ET Now. This stake sale includes a greenshoe option for an additional 1.65 lakh shares, accounting for 0.5 percent of the total equity. Kotak Securities and Citigroup are reportedly the bankers involved in the transaction.

HUDCO: The state-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) reported a robust 52 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹689 crore, up from ₹452 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations saw a 35 percent YoY growth, totaling ₹2,518 crore, compared to ₹1,865 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s net interest income (NII) grew by 27 percent YoY to ₹797 crore, up from ₹627 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marico: FMCG major Marico Ltd. posted a 20.27 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reporting ₹433 crore, compared to ₹360 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations grew by 7.6 percent YoY to ₹2,664 crore during the quarter, up from ₹2,476 crore a year earlier, as per its regulatory filing.

Northern Arc Capital: Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Northern Arc Capital, which was listed on the bourses last month, reported a 24 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 2024, with net profit reaching ₹96 crore, compared to ₹79 crore in the previous year’s corresponding quarter. The company’s total income for the quarter stood at ₹585 crore, up from ₹437 crore in the same quarter last year. Northern Arc Capital’s net interest income (NII) for the quarter also saw an increase, rising to ₹288 crore from ₹196 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Voltas: Voltas reported a 14.26 percent increase in revenue, reaching ₹2,619 crore compared to ₹2,292 crore in the same period last year. The company’s EBITDA surged by an impressive 131.42 percent to ₹162 crore from ₹70 crore, leading to an EBITDA margin expansion of 313 basis points to 6.18 percent. Net profit saw substantial growth, rising 269.44 percent year-on-year to ₹133 crore, up from ₹36 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prestige Estates Projects: Prestige recorded a revenue increase of 3.04 percent, totaling ₹2,304 crore against ₹2,236 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA for the quarter grew by 6.23 percent to ₹630 crore from ₹593 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving by 82 basis points to 27.34 percent. Despite these gains, net profit declined sharply by 74.17 percent to ₹235 crore from ₹910 crore, primarily due to a deferred tax impact of ₹106 crore arising from the removal of indexation benefits on capital gains.

MTAR Technologies: MTAR posted a 13.77 percent revenue growth, reaching ₹190 crore, though this figure fell short of Bloomberg’s estimate of ₹197 crore. EBITDA rose modestly by 1.93 percent to ₹36.8 crore, lower than the estimated ₹43 crore. The EBITDA margin contracted by 224 basis points to 19.36 percent. Net profit for the quarter increased by 25 percent to ₹6.5 crore from ₹5.2 crore, yet it did not meet the anticipated ₹23 crore.