Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, IEX, Sun Pharma, REC, among shares in focus today.

The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Friday amid weak global cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative opening for the benchmark indices.

Advertisement

Stocks to Watch Here are the top stocks to watch today, 25 July 2025:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. have signed a settlement agreement with the End Purchaser Plaintiffs in the generic pharmaceuticals pricing antitrust litigation in the US. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company’s subsidiaries will make an aggregate payment of $200 million in exchange for a full release of all claims asserted against them in the End Purchaser Action by the settlement class members.

Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises will sell a 50% stake in its subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes, to MetTube Mauritius. The Adani group flagship company will also acquire a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India, a wholly owned subsidiary of MetTube.

Advertisement

GR Infraprojects The company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for an EPC project involving the construction of the Giridih Bypass road in Jharkhand. The project is valued at ₹290.23 crore.

Enviro Infra Engineers The company has received an order worth ₹221.3 crore for the EPC of sewage treatment plants from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Indian Energy Exchange The company’s Q1FY26 consolidated net profit jumped 25.2% YoY to ₹120.7 crore, while revenue grew 14.7% YoY to ₹141.8 crore. Electricity volumes of IEX increased 14.9% YoY to 32.4 BUs.

REC REC reported consolidated net profit of ₹4,465.71 crore in Q1FY26, up 29% from ₹3,460.19 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 12.6% YoY to ₹14,731.45 crore. The company has announced a first interim dividend of ₹4.60 per equity share for FY26. REC dividend record date has been fixed as August 1, 2025, Friday.

Advertisement

Cyient Cyient reported a 6.88% YoY increase in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹153.8 crore, while its revenue from operations rose 4.99% YoY to ₹1,781.5 crore. EBIT was at ₹232.5 crore and EBIT margin stood at 13%.

Tanla Platforms Net profit of the company in Q1FY26 declined 16.2% to ₹118.4 crore from ₹141.2 crore, YoY, revenue during the quarter rose 3.8% to ₹1,040.7 crore from ₹1,002.2 crore, YoY.

The Phoenix Mills Consolidated net profit of the company increased 3.5% YoY to ₹240.7 crore, while revenue rose 5.4% YoY to ₹953 crore. The company also announced the acquisition of 49% stake in subsidiary Island Star Mall Developers from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for ₹5,449 crore.

Advertisement

KFin Technologies Net profit in Q1FY26 grew 13.5% YoY to ₹77.3 crore and revenue increased 15.4% to ₹274 crore from ₹237.6 crore, YoY.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank The lender reported a sharp 50% YoY slump in net profit to ₹35 crore in Q1FY26. Net interest income (NII) dropped 15.7% to ₹247 crore from ₹293 crore, YoY. Asset quality deteriorated as gross NPA rose to 8.5% from 7.2%, while net NPA increased to 5.6% from 4.6%, QoQ.

UTI Asset Management Company The AMC posted a net profit of ₹236.9 crore in Q1FY26, a drop of 6.8% from ₹254.2 crore, YoY. Revenue during the quarter increased 3.3% YoY to 546.9 crore.

Advertisement