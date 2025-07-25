Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, IEX, Sun Pharma, REC, among shares in focus today.

Subscribe

Ankit Gohel
Published25 Jul 2025, 08:30 AM IST
The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Friday amid weak global cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative opening for the benchmark indices.

Stocks to Watch

Here are the top stocks to watch today, 25 July 2025:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. have signed a settlement agreement with the End Purchaser Plaintiffs in the generic pharmaceuticals pricing antitrust litigation in the US. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company’s subsidiaries will make an aggregate payment of $200 million in exchange for a full release of all claims asserted against them in the End Purchaser Action by the settlement class members.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises will sell a 50% stake in its subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes, to MetTube Mauritius. The Adani group flagship company will also acquire a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India, a wholly owned subsidiary of MetTube.

GR Infraprojects

The company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for an EPC project involving the construction of the Giridih Bypass road in Jharkhand. The project is valued at 290.23 crore.

Enviro Infra Engineers

The company has received an order worth 221.3 crore for the EPC of sewage treatment plants from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Indian Energy Exchange

The company’s Q1FY26 consolidated net profit jumped 25.2% YoY to 120.7 crore, while revenue grew 14.7% YoY to 141.8 crore. Electricity volumes of IEX increased 14.9% YoY to 32.4 BUs.

REC

REC reported consolidated net profit of 4,465.71 crore in Q1FY26, up 29% from 3,460.19 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 12.6% YoY to 14,731.45 crore. The company has announced a first interim dividend of 4.60 per equity share for FY26. REC dividend record date has been fixed as August 1, 2025, Friday.

Cyient

Cyient reported a 6.88% YoY increase in Q1FY26 net profit to 153.8 crore, while its revenue from operations rose 4.99% YoY to 1,781.5 crore. EBIT was at 232.5 crore and EBIT margin stood at 13%.

Tanla Platforms

Net profit of the company in Q1FY26 declined 16.2% to 118.4 crore from 141.2 crore, YoY, revenue during the quarter rose 3.8% to 1,040.7 crore from 1,002.2 crore, YoY.

The Phoenix Mills

Consolidated net profit of the company increased 3.5% YoY to 240.7 crore, while revenue rose 5.4% YoY to 953 crore. The company also announced the acquisition of 49% stake in subsidiary Island Star Mall Developers from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for 5,449 crore.

KFin Technologies

Net profit in Q1FY26 grew 13.5% YoY to 77.3 crore and revenue increased 15.4% to 274 crore from 237.6 crore, YoY.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The lender reported a sharp 50% YoY slump in net profit to 35 crore in Q1FY26. Net interest income (NII) dropped 15.7% to 247 crore from 293 crore, YoY. Asset quality deteriorated as gross NPA rose to 8.5% from 7.2%, while net NPA increased to 5.6% from 4.6%, QoQ.

UTI Asset Management Company

The AMC posted a net profit of 236.9 crore in Q1FY26, a drop of 6.8% from 254.2 crore, YoY. Revenue during the quarter increased 3.3% YoY to 546.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
