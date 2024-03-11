Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Indigo, HDFC Bank, RIL, Sun Pharma, ZEE
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, March 11:
Adani Enterprises: Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, announced on SUnday that the Adani Group is set to invest approximately ₹60,000 crore in the expansion of its seven existing airports over the coming 5-10 years. He said that about half of this investment will be directed towards enhancing terminal and runway capacity within the next five years. The remaining funds will be allocated for the city-side development of the airports over the subsequent decade. In addition to this, the group has plans to invest an extra ₹18,000 crore in the Navi Mumbai airport. The funding for these investments will be sourced from the internal accruals of the parent company, Adani Enterprises.
