Adani Enterprises: The company has received a three-month extension to takeover Jaipur, Trivandrum and Guwahati airports, CNBCTV18 reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company can now take over the airports by October, according to the report.

Cadila Healthcare: The company has completed the sale of its animal healthcare business Zydus Animal Health and Investments Ltd to Zenex Animal Health India Pvt. Ltd.

Dodla Dairy: The company reported Q4FY21 revenue from operations worth ₹5,305 million compared to ₹5,274 million in Q4FY20. Ebitda was at ₹360 million compared to ₹141 million a year ago. The company’s annual revenue from operations stood at ₹19,440 million compared to ₹21,394 million in the previous year. Ebitda was at ₹2,425 million, up 72% from ₹1,409 million a year ago.

HDFC Bank: The lender is considering to sell its first-ever offshore bonds that qualify as capital as it boosts buffers. The Mumbai-based lender’s board on Saturday will mull a plan to issue perpetual additional tier 1 notes that comply with Basel III capital norms. It would be only the second such offshore offering from an Indian bank after the nation’s largest lender State Bank of India sold such securities in 2016.

Infosys: The company’s profit rose 22.7% in the three months ended 30 June to ₹5,195 crore from a year ago. Revenue grew 16.9% in constant currency to ₹27,896 crore. That compares with Bloomberg earnings and revenue estimates of ₹5,358.8 crore and ₹27,634.5 crore, respectively.

L&T Tech Services: The company on Wednesday reported an 84% jump in its June quarter net at ₹216.2 crore, largely on widening margins. The company had posted a net profit of ₹117.2 crore in the year-ago period. Its overall revenue increased by 19.42% to ₹1,562.6 crore for the reporting quarter, while the operating profit widened 5.20% to 17.3%, its highest ever.

Marico Ltd: The fast-moving consumer goods company on Wednesday announced the acquisition of a 60% equity stake in Apcos Naturals Pvt. Ltd, which sells skin and hair care products under the Just Herbs brand for an undisclosed amount.

Punjab National Bank: The lender on Wednesday moved multiple applications before a special PMLA court, seeking restoration of the assets of two firms owned by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is accused of duping the bank. The bank submitted the applications before special judge V C Barde under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reliance Power: The company’s shareholders have approved the preferential issue of 59.50 crore shares and 73 crore warrants worth ₹1,325 crore to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. Shareholders have also approved fund raising via issue of foreign currency convertible bonds up to 50% of the company’s net worth and through QIPs up to 25% of Reliance Power's net worth, it said in a regulatory filing.

TCS: The company on Wednesday announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona in the US and invest more than $300 million (about ₹2,236 crore) by 2026. The Mumbai-based company will also hire more than 220 employees by 2023, it said in a regulatory filing.

