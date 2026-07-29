Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, L&T, RVNL among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market extended its weak momentum, with the benchmark indices ending marginally lower amid mixed global cues. on Tuesday, 28 July.

The BSE Sensex fell 70 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 76,765.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged down 11 points, or 0.04%, to close at 23,985.35.

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However, the market is likely to open on a higher note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive start on Wednesday, 29 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,253 mark, up over 150 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian equity markets are likely to open higher, with GIFT Nifty futures trading near the 24,200 level in early trade, suggesting a gap-up opening relative to the Nifty's previous close of 23,985. Despite the positive opening cues, underlying sentiment is expected to remain cautious as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to dominate investor focus,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch Adani Enterprises, Waaree Energies, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Housing Finance Shares of Adani Enterprises, Waaree Energies, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Housing Finance will remain in focus as companies will report their Q1 results 2026 today.

L&T Infrastructure giant L&T on Tuesday reported a 14% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹4,123 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹3,617 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

RVNL RVNL has set August 18 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for its final dividend of ₹0.71 per share.

Suzlon Energy Suzlon Energy posted a consolidated net profit of ₹305 crore for the first quarter of FY27, down nearly 6% YoY from ₹324 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

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Tata Capital Tata Capital reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,547 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a more than 56% YoY increase from ₹990 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ambuja Cement Ambuja Cements posted a consolidated net profit of ₹577 crore for the first quarter of FY27, a 34% YoY decline from ₹869 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

DCM Shriram The diversified agriculture company on Tuesday (July 28) reported a more than six-fold increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while both revenue and operating profit recorded year-on-year growth.

VST Industries The cigarette and tobacco leaf manufacturer reported a 24.5% YoY decline in net profit for the first quarter of FY27, as higher cigarette taxes and weakness in its tobacco business impacted its overall performance.

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Also Read | 8 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

NTPC The President of India has approved the re-employment of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC on a contract basis for an additional six months after his current term ends on July 31, 2026. The extension will come into effect from August 1, 2026, ensuring continuity in the company's leadership.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.