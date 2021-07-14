Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Mindtree, PNB Housing, Reliance Infra

PNB Housing Finance: The non-bank lender’s contested share sale to Carlyle Group and others took a new turn on Tuesday, with the Securities Appellate Tribunal questioning how the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) could stay the process before the company’s shareholders could vote on the proposal. Approving the proposal would have led to a change of ownership of the mortgage lender, with the private equity giant taking the driving seat.

