Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Mindtree, PNB Housing, Reliance Infra

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Mindtree, PNB Housing, Reliance Infra

Premium
Top 10 stocks that may be in focus today. (iStock)
3 min read . 07:50 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Infosys and L&T Technology Services, Tinplate Company of India, Dodla Dairy, Hatsun Agro, among other stocks are set to share their Q1FY22 earnings reports on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Enterprises: The group-owned unit Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Adani Enterprises: The group-owned unit Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Bank of Maharashtra: The state-run lender on Tuesday said the board has fixed floor price of 24.89 per share for the proposed 2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Mindtree: The IT company on Tuesday posted its fourth consecutive quarter of profitable growth as the net profit for the June quarter rose 61% annually to 343.3 crore driven by growth in revenues and various operational efficiency parameters and increased utilization. The Bengaluru-based IT services company’s revenue for the first quarter stood at 2,291.7 crore, up 20% on a year-on-year basis driven by broad-based growth.

NMDC: The state-owned miner has started the process to carve out its steel unit and list it as a separate business on the bourses. The board of directors of India’s largest iron ore miner on Tuesday approved the “scheme of arrangement for a demerger" between NMDC and NMDC Steel Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

NTPC: The company's unit NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) inked a pact with the Union territory of Ladakh on Tuesday to set up a green hydrogen mobility project in the region. The company has also received Gujarat state government’s nod to set up country's single largest solar park at Rann of Kutch. The 4,750-megawatt (MW) renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Khavada Gujarat will be set up by NTPC Renewable Energy ltd, the power giant said in a statement.

PNB Housing Finance: The non-bank lender’s contested share sale to Carlyle Group and others took a new turn on Tuesday, with the Securities Appellate Tribunal questioning how the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) could stay the process before the company’s shareholders could vote on the proposal. Approving the proposal would have led to a change of ownership of the mortgage lender, with the private equity giant taking the driving seat.

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd is considering a bid for Indian government incentives for solar power manufacturing, as the fossil-fuels giant begins a $10 billion push into clean energy, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the plans. Reliance, India’s most valuable company, attended a pre-bid meeting held last month to discuss the subsidy program, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.

`
Tata Metaliks: The Tata Steel unit on Tuesday reported a net profit of 94.72 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. The company posted a net loss of 12.36 crore in the year-ago quarter, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing. Total income during April-June 2021-22 increased to 606.45 crore from 210.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Torrent Power: Supreme Court of India has stayed the Bombay High Court’s order suspending tender process for Torrent Power’s bid for 51% equity stake in power distribution company for the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: The company clarified that it was “engaged in various initiatives to monetize its assets" and cut its overall leverage. This was in response to a media report which stated that the Anil Ambani group company is in talks with Apollo Global, Brookfield, CDPQ to sell Pune-Satara Toll Road asset. “Appropriate disclosures will be made in accordance with applicable regulations, as and when any disclosable event occurs," Reliance Infra said in a regulatory filing.

