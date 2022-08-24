Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, NDTV, P&G, Hindalco, NTCP

P&G Hygiene and Health: FMCG products maker Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.12% decline in Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹42.55 crore during the fourth quarter ended June 30, on account of rising commodity costs. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a PAT of ₹48.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from the sale of products was down 3.8% to ₹755.65 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹785.58 crore of the corresponding quarter.