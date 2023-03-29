Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, RIL, Tata Power, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, NTPC

Vedanta: Mining mogul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday declared its fifth interim dividend of ₹20.50 per equity share or 2050 per cent for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to ₹7,621 crore. The company has fixed 7 April, 2023, as the dividend record date. “Approved the fifth interim dividend of ₹20.50 per equity share i.e., 2050% on the face value of ₹1/‐ per share for the financial year 2022‐23 amounting to ₹7,621 crores," the company said in a regulatory filing. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under the law, the exchange filing further noted.