Stocks to Watch: Adani Gas, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, PVR, Bank of Baroda

Adani Gas: The company reported a record net profit in the September quarter as sales returned back to pre-covid levels quicker than anticipated. Net profit in July-September quarter at ₹136 crore was 13% higher than ₹120 crore profit a year ago. The board of the company has also approved raising USD 400 million (about ₹2,950 crore) in US dollar denominated bonds to fund capital expenditure for the next two years.