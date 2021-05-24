The creditors' panel of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) will meet today to discuss submissions made by state-owned NBCC about its resolution plan, just before the start of the scheduled voting process on Suraksha group's offer
Here are the top ten stocks that could be in news on Monday:
Adani Green: The company’s unit Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd has transferred 74% shareholding of MSEL to Adani Tradecom LLP, it said in a regulatory filing.
Amara Raja: The battery manufacturer reported a 45% jump in profit before tax in Q4 of FY21 to ₹873.33 crore from ₹840.68 crore a year ago. Its board recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.
Hero MotoCorp: The country’s largest two- wheeler manufacturer on Saturday announced decision to resume vehicle manufacturing at all its factories from 24 March as cases of covid-19 infections have started to decline across the country.
Jaypee Infratech: The creditors' panel of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) will hold a meeting in the morning on 24 May to discuss submissions made by state-owned NBCC about its resolution plan, just before the start of the scheduled voting process on Suraksha group's offer.
JSW Steel: The company has called media reports saying that it was weighing a bid for Liberty Steel’s assets in the UK “speculative" and “misleading."
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd: The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹27.60 per share for FY21, it said in a regulatory filing.
Spandana Sphoorty Finance Ltd: The company reported a net profit of ₹145.5 crore in FY21 compared to 352 crore in FY20. It’s q4 net profit was t ₹49.27 crore compared to ₹83 crore a year ago, according toa regulatory filing,
Sarda Energy & Minerals: The company’s board approved a dividend of ₹7.50 per share for FY21, subject to shareholders’ approval. The company reported unaudited Q4 net profit of ₹111.44 crore compared to ₹5.22 crore a year ago.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: The company's board and committee of creditors cleared a list of projects during their recent meetings. The board approved projects worth 1,761,3 crore, while the committee cleared projects worth around ₹441 crore Power grid Corporation said in a regulatory filing.
Minda Industries: The company's board approved the acquisition of 33,750 equity shares of special purpose vehicle CSE Dakshina Solar Private Ltd of face value ₹10 apiece each at a premium of ₹70, aggregating to ₹27,00,000 With this acquisition, the company holds 27.55% of total paid-up share capital of the SPV.
