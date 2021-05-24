Here are the top ten stocks that could be in news on Monday:

Adani Green: The company’s unit Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd has transferred 74% shareholding of MSEL to Adani Tradecom LLP, it said in a regulatory filing.

Amara Raja: The battery manufacturer reported a 45% jump in profit before tax in Q4 of FY21 to ₹873.33 crore from ₹840.68 crore a year ago. Its board recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp: The country’s largest two- wheeler manufacturer on Saturday announced decision to resume vehicle manufacturing at all its factories from 24 March as cases of covid-19 infections have started to decline across the country.

Jaypee Infratech: The creditors' panel of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) will hold a meeting in the morning on 24 May to discuss submissions made by state-owned NBCC about its resolution plan, just before the start of the scheduled voting process on Suraksha group's offer.

JSW Steel: The company has called media reports saying that it was weighing a bid for Liberty Steel’s assets in the UK “speculative" and “misleading."

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd: The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹27.60 per share for FY21, it said in a regulatory filing.

Spandana Sphoorty Finance Ltd: The company reported a net profit of ₹145.5 crore in FY21 compared to 352 crore in FY20. It’s q4 net profit was t ₹49.27 crore compared to ₹83 crore a year ago, according toa regulatory filing,

Sarda Energy & Minerals: The company’s board approved a dividend of ₹7.50 per share for FY21, subject to shareholders’ approval. The company reported unaudited Q4 net profit of ₹111.44 crore compared to ₹5.22 crore a year ago.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: The company's board and committee of creditors cleared a list of projects during their recent meetings. The board approved projects worth 1,761,3 crore, while the committee cleared projects worth around ₹441 crore Power grid Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

Minda Industries: The company's board approved the acquisition of 33,750 equity shares of special purpose vehicle CSE Dakshina Solar Private Ltd of face value ₹10 apiece each at a premium of ₹70, aggregating to ₹27,00,000 With this acquisition, the company holds 27.55% of total paid-up share capital of the SPV.

