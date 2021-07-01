Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, banking stocks, Vodafone Idea, JSW Steel

HDFC Bank: The RBI's ban on selling new credit cards has impacted market share on an incremental basis, HDFC Bank said on Wednesday, promising to get back to the market "with a bang" once the "temporal" embargo is lifted and recoup the losses. The bank's head of consumer finance, digital banking and information technology, Parag Rao, said that it has used the last six months to "introspect, re-engineer and innovate" about the cards business, where it has 15.5 million customers.

