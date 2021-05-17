Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Hero Moto, L&T, Wipro, PNB

Hero MotoCorp: The country's leading two wheeler maker is looking to launch an electric model next year and mark its entry into the segment, a senior company official told PTI. Bullish on the electric vehicle vertical, the company is utilising its Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Stephanskirchen (Germany) based R&D set-ups to develop its own products. Besides, it has tied up with Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc to bring the latter's battery swapping platform to India.