Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Company's (AMC's) net profit surged 31.4 percent to ₹641.4 crore in the third quarter of FY25, compared to ₹488 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose significantly by 39.2 percent to ₹934.6 crore, up from ₹671.3 crore year-on-year. Despite the robust revenue growth, total income declined sequentially by 2 percent to ₹1,028 crore in Q3 from ₹1,058 crore in Q2 FY25. Other income also saw a decline, falling to ₹93 crore from ₹143 crore. Operating profit (EBITDA) increased to ₹763 crore from ₹509 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving significantly to 81.7 percent from 75.9 percent.

Adani Energy: Adani Energy Solutions secured transmission projects worth ₹28,455 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This development boosted the company's under-construction project pipeline to ₹54,700 crore, up from ₹17,000 crore at the beginning of the year. As per the company’s Q3 FY25 update, it won two major transmission projects: Khavda Phase IV Part-D with a project cost of ₹3,455 crore, and Rajasthan Phase III Part-I with a preliminary cost of ₹25,000 crore.

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India's largest renewable energy company, announced that it expanded its operational renewable generation capacity to 11,666.1 MW. This followed the commissioning of a 57.2 MW wind power component at Khavda, Gujarat. The project, developed by Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of AGEL, is part of its wind-solar hybrid initiative. The plant was operationalised on January 14, 2025, with power generation set to commence from January 15.

IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) announced on January 14 that it emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) to finance ₹3,167 crore for the development of the Banhardih coal block in Latehar District, Jharkhand. This project, undertaken by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL), is a joint venture between NTPC Ltd (holding a 74 percent equity stake) and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (26 percent equity stake). The coal block is designated as a captive source to facilitate coal transportation to PVUNL's project site using a Mine-Gain-Rail (MGR) system and Indian Railways.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, disclosed that it has been levied penalties totaling ₹92.55 crore by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Udaipur. The penalties include ₹41.11 crore for FY 2018-19 and ₹51.45 crore for FY 2019-20, accompanied by a tax demand and applicable interest. The issue relates to the input tax credit under Section 17(5) of the GST law. The orders were issued and received by the company on January 13, 2025.

Hathway Cable: Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd reported a 39.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹13.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to ₹22.4 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased marginally by 1.3 percent to ₹511.2 crore from ₹504.6 crore year-on-year. At the operating level, EBITDA rose 1.3 percent to ₹83.1 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹82.1 crore in Q3 FY24, while the EBITDA margin remained flat at 16.3 percent.

Sula Vineyards: Sula Vineyards reported net revenue of ₹217.3 crore in its Q3 FY25 business update, a 0.7 percent decline from ₹219 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's wine tourism business stood out, posting its best-ever quarterly revenue of ₹16.4 crore, an 11.5 percent YoY increase. The growth was driven by higher guest spending and strong occupancy rates across Sula's tourism properties.

Network18: Network18 Media & Investment Ltd reported a 2 percent YoY increase in news business operating revenue to ₹478 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to ₹469 crore in the same quarter last year. This update was shared via a regulatory filing on January 14, 2025.

Allcargo Gati: Allcargo Gati Ltd, a leading express distribution and supply chain firm, reported a total volume of 113 kilotonnes (kt) for December 2024, reflecting an 8 percent YoY growth compared to 105 kt in December 2023. The monthly volume also rose by 10.8 percent from November 2024’s 102 kt. The company announced a general price increase (GPI) for its express distribution services, effective January 1, 2025.