NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said on Wednesday its cash profit in the June quarter advanced by 35% to ₹460 crore from ₹342 crore in the same period of previous year. Total income increased by 23% to ₹1,079 crore in Q1 FY22 from ₹878 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from power supply jumped 39% to ₹848 crore from ₹609 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp: The oil marketing company will operate its Mumbai refinery at an expanded capacity of 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) by mid-October, its chairman M. K. Surana said on Wednesday, a slight delay from the previous estimate.

Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker’s parent, Suzuki Motor Co, will limit vehicle production to just one shift and will fully suspend production on three days in August, at its Gujarat-based factory, due to acute shortage of semiconductors.

PNB Housing: PNB Housing Finance Ltd’s ₹4,000 crore stake sale to the Carlyle Group and Salisbury Investments Pvt. Ltd has got deemed approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the competition regulator said.

State Bank of India: India's largest lender on Wednesday reported a 55.3% rise in its Q1 standalone net profit of ₹6,504 crore as compared to ₹4,189 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and expended, witnessed a growth of 3.7% at ₹27,638 crore as against ₹26,641 crore year-on-year (YoY).

SBI Life: The Carlyle Group is selling its remaining 1.9% stake in life insurer SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd through block trades on the stock exchanges for around $289 million, according to deal terms seen by Mint. Carlyle is offering its shares in a price range of ₹1,130 to ₹1,136.85 per share, a 0%-0.6% discount to SBIz Life’s closing price of ₹1,136.85 on Wednesday.

Tata Communications: Tata Communications on Wednesday posted about 15% jump in consolidated profit at ₹296.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company had a profit of ₹257.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The consolidated revenue of Tata Communications declined by about 7% to ₹4,103 crore during the reported quarter as compared to ₹4,403 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Vodafone Idea: The company on Wednesday said that its board of directors have accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board.

Zomato: The foodtech has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Zomato Payments Pvt. Ltd, to handle payments and technology services. The company was incorporated on 4 August, the food delivery aggregator stated in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries: The company announced that it is doubling its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The move is part of RIL’s commitment to lead the industry on circular economy, enhance its sustainability quotient and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.

