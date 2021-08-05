Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, HPCL, RIL, Maruti, PNB Housing, SBI, Voda Idea

Tata Communications: Tata Communications on Wednesday posted about 15% jump in consolidated profit at ₹296.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company had a profit of ₹257.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The consolidated revenue of Tata Communications declined by about 7% to ₹4,103 crore during the reported quarter as compared to ₹4,403 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.