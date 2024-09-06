Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Adani Enterprises: On Thursday, Adani Enterprises announced the early closure of its ₹800 crore redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue. The company had originally planned to close the public issue on September 17, but a resolution passed on September 5 approved an early closure for September 6. This decision complies with Regulation 33A of SEBI's (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, has approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, as announced during its annual general meeting (AGM). The record date for the bonus issue will be announced later. The bonus shares will be issued from the company's securities premium account, general reserve, or retained earnings as of March 31, 2024.

Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings, the promoter entity of Max Financial Services, sold a 3.18% stake in the company for ₹1,218 crore through an open market transaction. This sale involved 1,10,00,000 shares, as reported in bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Max Financial Services is the holding company for Max Life Insurance.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and TotalEnergies have announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture (JV) to manage a portfolio of solar energy projects with a total capacity of 1,150 MW. These projects are located at Khavda in Gujarat, the site of the world’s largest renewable energy plant. This strategic partnership aims to enhance renewable energy production in the region, positioning both companies as key players in India's green energy transition.

KEC International: KEC International has secured new orders valued at ₹1,423 crore for the design, supply, and installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. This order adds to the company's strong presence in the Middle East, supporting its growth in the power transmission sector. The project is expected to bolster KEC's revenue and enhance its global footprint.

Venus Pipes: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted a search at the registered and corporate offices of Venus Pipes & Tubes, concluding the investigation on September 5, 2024. The search was related to allegations of customs duty evasion on imported goods. While the final outcome of the investigation is pending, Venus Pipes has already deposited ₹5 crore under protest as part of the ongoing proceedings.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., the US subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has reached a $25 million settlement with the US Department of Justice over allegations of price manipulation related to a generic drug. The company will pay the settlement amount in six installments over five years, starting in May 2024, with an interest rate of 4.25 percent. This settlement resolves the legal matter and allows Glenmark to focus on its core business operations.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has announced plans to raise ₹400 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at a price of ₹1,550 per share, representing a 3.9 percent discount to its previous closing price. The funds raised will be used for debt repayment and to finance expansion initiatives, including increasing production capacity. The QIP is expected to result in a 4.4 percent equity dilution for existing shareholders.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Enterprises successfully raised ₹1,500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) by issuing shares at ₹1,150 per share. The capital will be used for strategic expansion, including land acquisitions and the development of new real estate projects, helping the company strengthen its position in the real estate market.

Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless has started supplying stainless steel for the production of sleeper coaches for India’s Vande Bharat trains. This development highlights the company’s contribution to the country’s expanding rail infrastructure and underscores its strong manufacturing capabilities in high-quality stainless steel products.

Indigo Paints: Peak XV Partners is offloading an 11 percent stake in Indigo Paints through a block deal worth ₹770 crore. The shares are being offered at ₹1,470 each, reflecting a 4.6 percent discount to the current market price. The deal includes a 90-day lock-up period for the seller, preventing further stake sales during this time frame.