Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Vedanta, Infosys, Coromandel International, RITES

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

Adani Green Energy: The company has commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Khirsara in Gujarat. "Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 100 MW solar power project at Khirsara, Gujarat, ahead of its scheduled commercial operation date (COD) as per its 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA ) with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam India (GUVNL)," AGEL said in a statement.

Vedanta: Promoters of the company cannot sell or create any security on shares they hold in the group as part of the terms attached to the recent $1.4 billion fund raising -- conditions which technically fall within the definition of 'encumbrance' but no pledge on shares has been created.

Infosys: Bengaluru-based IT firm’s joint venture partner in Saudi Arabia has filed a lawsuit in a California court accusing Infosys of violating US law on corruption, according to a report in The Economic Times.

RITES: The miniratna public sector enterprise has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on face value of ₹10 each. The decision was taken in a board meeting, the company said in a statement. The dividend amounts to ₹120.15 crore (at the rate of 50 per cent of paid-up capital), the statement said.

Indian Bank: The public sector bank has raised ₹392 crore through perpetual bonds. It has further raised tier 1 capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant AT-1 perpetual bonds aggregating to ₹392 crore. The bonds carry a coupon of 8.44 per cent payable annually, it said.

Union Bank: Shareholders of Union Bank of India has approved the bank's proposal for raising up to ₹6,800 crore equity capital to fund business growth. During the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders passed the special resolution with the requisite majority for raising capital through FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) /Rights or QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) or preferential allotment, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Ansal Properties: Realty firm Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd has agreed to sell its entire 66.24% stake in IT SEZ in Greater Noida to Migsun group. In a regulatory filing, Ansal Properties said the company has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding of 66.24% held in its subsidiary firm Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd, which owns IT Park of 37.5 acres of land at Greater Noida to Mahaluxmi Infrahome, part of Migsun Group.

Coromandel International: E I D Parry India Ltd, a promoter of Coromandel International, has sold more than 58 lakh shares of the company worth over ₹469 crore through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE, E I D Parry offloaded 58.50 lakh shares of the company at an average price of ₹803.19 per share. This translates into a total deal value of ₹469.86 crore.

Yes Bank: The private sector lender has promoted Niranjan Banodkar as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Anurag Adlakha as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer following the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration panel and the audit committee.

NHPC: State-owned NHPC board has appointed Biswajit Basu as Director (Projects). "Board of Directors in its meeting held on December 30, 2020, has appointed Biswajit Basu as Director (Projects) on the Board from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after January 1, 2021," the company said in a BSE filing.

