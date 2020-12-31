Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Vedanta, Infosys, Coromandel International, RITES

Ansal Properties: Realty firm Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd has agreed to sell its entire 66.24% stake in IT SEZ in Greater Noida to Migsun group. In a regulatory filing, Ansal Properties said the company has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding of 66.24% held in its subsidiary firm Ansal IT City and Parks Ltd, which owns IT Park of 37.5 acres of land at Greater Noida to Mahaluxmi Infrahome, part of Migsun Group.