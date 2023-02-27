Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Vodafone, Adani Ports, Paytm, IndiGo, ABB India

Piramal Enterprises: With an aim to consider raising money up to ₹600 crore by issuing secured, rated, listed, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures, the Piramal Enterprises' administrative board of directors will hold a meeting on 1 March, the firm said in a stock filing report on 24 February. According to the company statement, during the meeting, the board will decide whether to consider and approve NCDs up to ₹100 crores along with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹500 crores, the total size aggregating up to ₹600 crores, on a private placement basis.