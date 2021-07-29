NEW DELHI: Ajanta Pharma, Dhanuka Agritec, Future Retail, Hawkins Cooker, INDUS TOWERS, JK Lakshmi Cem, Jyothy Labs, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Fin, Oberoi Realty, PVR, Shriram City, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, Union Bank, Welspun Corp, among other companies will report their earnings today.

Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani group: The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has clarified that only the GDR accounts of Abula Investments, APMS Investment and Cresta Fund—three foreign portfolio investors having stakes in Adani group companies —have been frozen. Following the clarification, shares of Adani group stocks jumped up to 4% on Wednesday.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland will invest up to $200 million (nearly ₹1,500 crore) in its electric vehicles journey through its UK-based arm Switch Mobility in the next few years, according to company officials.

Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of ₹5 crore on the lender for contravention of certain provisions of directions issued by the central bank, including on cybersecurity framework.

Equitas Holdings: CDC Group Plc, the development finance institution owned by the UK government, sold 8 million shares or 3.7% stake in Equitas Holdings Ltd for around ₹104 crore through an open market transaction. According to the data from stock exchanges, CDC Group PLC sold 8 million shares of Equitas Holdings at an average price of ₹130 per share, aggregating to ₹104 crore on the exchanges.

HDFC: The country's largest mortgage lender said it has enhanced its existing limit to raise capital through medium-term notes to up to $2.8 billion (about ₹20,875.65 crore).

IDBI Bank: The lender aims to cut its bad loan ratio to 15% of advances by the end of this year through a mix of loan growth and by transferring toxic assets to the bad bank, chief executive Rakesh Sharma said on Wednesday. As on 30 June, the bank’s gross bad loans were at 22.71% of its total advances.

JSW Holdings: JSW group company JSW Cement has entered into definitive agreements to raise up to ₹1,500 crore from two global private equity investors—Apollo Global Management Inc. (through its managed funds) and Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki India: The carmaker reported a net profit of ₹440 crore for the quarter ending June 30 due to the low base effect in the corresponding quarter when the company’s production and sales were impacted due to the stringent nationwide lockdown imposed to contain covid pandemic. The company reported an unprecedented net loss of ₹249.4 crore in the year ago period. Maruti reported a net profit of ₹1166.1 crore for the March quarter.

Nestlé India: The packaged foods and beverages company reported a 10.6% year-on-year jump in June quarter profit at ₹538.5 crore, missing street estimates. The maker of Maggi noodles and Kit Kat chocolates reported a 13.8% year-on-year jump in sales for the three months ended 30 June, benefiting from a low base quarter.

Sanofi India: The pharma company said its board has approved the sale and transfer of its nutraceuticals business to Universal Nutriscience Pvt. Ltd for ₹587 crore. Universal Nutriscience is a strategic partnership between Kedaara Capital, a homegrown pirate equity firm, and Universal Medicare (a nutraceuticals

