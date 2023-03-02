Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:

Adani Group: Clarifying on the Reuters report of securing $3 billion from a sovereign wealth fund, Adani group clarifies that it's false. According to a Reuters report, India's Adani Group informed creditors on Wednesday that it had secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund. A day after company management informed bondholders that it anticipated prepaying or repaying share-backed loans of $690 million to $790 million by the end of March, news of Adani securing new credit circulated. The credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be increased to $5 billion, according to the report.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer banking business for ₹11,603 crore marginally lower than what was announced in March 2022. This is due to the attrition seen among Citibank customers during the transfer of operations and jobs to Axis Bank. The transaction comprises the sale of credit cards vertical, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans. With this, Axis Bank’s market share in the credit cards business will jump to 16.2% from 11.4%, with an addition of 1.8 million credit cards.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s leading and diversified financial services groups, has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start its mutual fund operations as Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund. In connection with the same, the company said it has formed two wholly owned subsidiaries -- Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited (BFMFTL) and Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited (BFAML). Further, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited has also been accorded approval to act as an asset management company for Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, it said.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force at a cost of ₹6,828.36 crore. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years, the ministry of defence said. The procurement decision is expected to open new opportunities for hundreds of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and create thousands of jobs.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal confirms plans to hike mobile phone call and data rates across all plans in 2023. The telecom company last month increased the price of its minimum recharge or the entry-level for the 28-day mobile phone service plan by about 57 per cent to ₹155 in eight circles. Responding to a PTI query on the need for a tariff hike when the company's balance sheet is healthy, Mittal said the return on capital in the telecom business is very low and a tariff hike is expected this year.

Marico: Consumer products company Marico on Wednesday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking its intervention in admitting its claims as part of Future Retail’s corporate insolvency resolution process. Rishabh Jaisani, the counsel representing the resolution professional (RP), said a reply was filed in response to Marico’s plea. Jaisani said Marico claimed ₹22.08 crore, of which ₹18.11 crore have been admitted but for the remaining amount of ₹3.97 crore, which it claimed as interest, there are no supporting documents.

ONGC: Government has named Pankaj Kumar as the director (production) of state-run energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC). Kumar, who was so far the director (offshore) will take over the newly created post with immediate effect, ONGC said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company also said in its filing that Anurag Sharma ceased to be the Director (Onshore) of the Company with effect from 1 March, on attaining the age of superannuation on 28 February 2023.

Dish TV: Minority investors of Dish TV India Ltd are questioning the board’s integrity after discovering that the country’s third-largest satellite TV provider failed to induct four of the six independent directors despite the government’s approval of their appointment in December. That the board failed even to inform the exchanges has riled the investors further. The investors said the move raises suspicion that the Dish TV board is deliberately ignoring the recommendations of its largest shareholder JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd (CIL) has reported a 14.3% growth in its production so far in FY23 at 619.7 million tonne. During the corresponding period (April-February) of FY22, the company produced 542.4 million tonne of the mineral. “Coal India’s (CIL) production of 619.7 million tonnes (MTs) till February in the current financial year posted a strong 14.3% growth over 542.4 MTs of the same period last year. This is 100% achievement against progressive target," said a company statement.

Sunteck Realty: Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) has leased out around 2 lakh square feet of the built-up area of its premium commercial building ‘Sunteck BKC51’ to Upgrad Education Private Limited for a lease term of 29 years. In a statement, Suntech said that Upgrad will pay starting rentals of close to ₹300 per square foot per month on a carpet area basis. The total revenue generated from the project will amount close to ₹2,000 crore over the entire lease tenure. Upgrad Education Private Ltd. will be providing superior education infrastructure for its students to focus on their academics and career development.