Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Airtel, Marico, HAL

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal confirms plans to hike mobile phone call and data rates across all plans in 2023. The telecom company last month increased the price of its minimum recharge or the entry-level for the 28-day mobile phone service plan by about 57 per cent to ₹155 in eight circles. Responding to a PTI query on the need for a tariff hike when the company's balance sheet is healthy, Mittal said the return on capital in the telecom business is very low and a tariff hike is expected this year.

