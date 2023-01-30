Adani Group: Gautam Adani's group on Sunday likened the damning allegations levied by short-seller Hindenburg Research to a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and its growth story, saying the claims are "nothing but a lie". In a 413-page response, Adani Group said the report was driven by "an ulterior motive" to "create a false market" to allow the US firm to make financial gains. Adani Group also responded to all 88 questions raised by Hindenburg.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance on Friday reported a 40% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,973 crore for the December quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹2,125.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The total revenue from operations increased 26.3% on year to ₹10,784.30 crore as against ₹8,539.13 in the year-ago period, said Bajaj Finance in its filing. The net interest income (NII) increased 22% on year to ₹7,435 crore from ₹6,005 crore in Q3 FY22.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 42% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,092 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹5,354 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated revenue of Vedanta declined by 0.017% to ₹33,69 crore in the quarter under review from ₹33,697 crore a year ago. The board of directors of Vedanta has approved the fourth interim dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share. The record date is set as February 4, 2023.

NTPC: State-run NTPC on Saturday reported a 4.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at ₹4,854.36 crore. During the same quarter of the last fiscal (FY22), the company registered a net profit of ₹4,626.11 crore. Its revenue from operations increased 34% to ₹44,601.84 crore during the period under review, from ₹33,292.61 crore in Q3 of FY22. The country’s largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of 71544 MW, declared unaudited financial results for Q3/9M FY23 on 28 January 2023.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The Hinduja Group’s business process management entity, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Friday announced that the company's board has approved a buyback programme worth ₹1,020 crore. The company said that it has a fixed final buyback price of ₹1,700 per equity share. The buyback size, which is not to exceed ₹1,020 crore, excluding any expenses incurred in the buyback programme. The record date for the purpose has been fixed as March 6, 2023, in order to determine determining the names of the equity shareholders.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) said it will acquire a 51% stake in Saddles International Automotive and Aviation Interiors Pvt Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹207 crore. The companies plan to complete the acquisition within three-four months from the date of signing of the deal, according to an exchange filing. The enterprise value will be computed with adjustments for debt, debt-like items, and working capital

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ceramics has declared its Q3 results and also a dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has declared “An Interim Dividend of Rs. 6 per share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2022-23 and Wednesday, February 8, 2023, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of members of the Company to the aforesaid Interim Dividend. The payment of the said Interim Dividend will be made on/before February 26, 2023."

NDTV: Journalist Sreenivasan Jain announced on Saturday that he has quit New Delhi Television or NDTV. Jain had been with the television channel since 1995. Jain has anchored the weekly ground reportage show Truth vs Hype on NDTV 24x7. He has also served as the channel’s group editor and was NDTV’s Mumbai bureau chief from 2003 to 2008. He was also briefly managing editor of NDTV’s business channel, Profit.

Coal India: State-run miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) plans to invest around ₹42,600 crore in low-emission infrastructure for fossil fuel mining and green energy to help India achieve its net-zero targets, said the company’s chairman and managing director Pramod Agrawal. Considering the growing criticism of coal use, Agrawal said CIL plans to invest ₹24,000 crore in first-mile connectivity (FMC) projects in three phases, including ₹10,500 crore in phase I involving 35 projects, which will enable mechanized transportation of 415 million tonnes of coal.

Reliance Power: Reliance Power on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to ₹291.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter. The company's consolidated net loss was ₹97.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, a BSE filing showed. The total expenses rose to ₹2,126.33 crore in the quarter from ₹1,900.05 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income stood at ₹1,936.29 crore in the quarter against 1,858.93 crore a year ago. The company made a debt repayment of ₹178 crore in the quarter, and its debt-equity ratio stood at 2.03:1.