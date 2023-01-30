Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, NTPC, Hinduja Global Sol

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ceramics has declared its Q3 results and also a dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has declared “An Interim Dividend of Rs. 6 per share of Re. 1 each for the financial year 2022-23 and Wednesday, February 8, 2023, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of members of the Company to the aforesaid Interim Dividend. The payment of the said Interim Dividend will be made on/before February 26, 2023."