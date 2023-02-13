Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, BHEL, Kotak, Delhivery, Oil India, Inox Wind

PB Fintech: The parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, PB Fintech, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹87 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to a net loss of ₹298 Cr in Q3FY22. As a result, the company's PAT loss has dropped 71% YoY. PB Fintech declared that its revenue from operations reached ₹610 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹367 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a growth of 66% YoY. According to PB Fintech, revenue for the first nine months of the current financial year is 5.2% more than it was during the same time period 4 years ago. Revenue increased by 91% year on year, and its existing business has now been profitable for four consecutive quarters.