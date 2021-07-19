NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stock that may be in the news today.

Adani Enterprises: The group will relocate the head office of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. R.K. Jain, the CEO of Mumbai International Airport Ltd, will take over as chief executive of Adani Airports, replacing incumbent Ben Zandi who will take over as chief executive, non-aero at AAHL.

Banking stocks: Having secured a licence from the Registrar of Companies, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) will soon move an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a ₹6,000-crore National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) or bad bank, according to people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, bank credit growth improved to 6.1% year on year for the fortnight ended 3 July even as deposit growth declined, shows RBI’s latest data.

Cadila Healthcare: The Indian drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine may be available for children in the 12 to 18 age group soon, the central government has told Delhi High Court. "Zydus Cadila has concluded its trial for children between the age group of 12 to 18 and is subject to statutory permissions," the Centre said in an affidavit submitted on Friday.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender on Saturday reported a 16.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹7,729.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹6,658.62 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

ITC: Total foreign exchange earnings of the ITC Group from exports in FY'21 rose 29.08% to ₹5,934 crore, the company's latest annual report said. While, the foreign exchange earned by ITC Ltd was up 31.2% to ₹4,600 crore, mainly on account of exports of agri-commodities, it said.

LIC HFL: In response to stock exchange queries around its ₹2,334 crore preferential allotment of shares to parent Life Insurance Corp of India, the lender said that the issue is not in “violation of the provisions of AOA as the price has been duly determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of the AOA as well as the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018."

Oil stocks: Opec and its allies agreed to gradually add more oil supplies to the market after Saudi Arabia and the UAE resolved a dispute that was blocking the deal. The cartel will boost output by as much as 400,000 barrels a day each month from August until all of its halted output has been revived, delegates said.

RIL: The company’s recent announcement on new energy operations may create a clean energy business worth $36 billion over the next five years, brokerage firm Bernstein said in a note. On Friday, the company announced that Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) will acquire 66.95% in Just Dial Ltd for ₹3,497 crore. Reliance Retail will be classified as a promoter of Just Dial post this deal, it said on Friday.

Rossari Biotech: The speciality chemicals manufacturer will be acquiring 100% of the equity share capital of Tristar Intermediates under a deal approved by the former's board of directors. The total enterprise value of the transaction is ₹120 crore.

Telecom stocks: The Supreme Court will hear the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case on 19 July, according to reports. In September last year, the apex court had ordered the telecom companies to pay their dues. It had granted 10 years to telecom firms such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices for paying theAGR-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) with certain conditions.

