Stocks to Watch: Adani group, Cadila, HDFC Bank, LIC Housing, Telecom stocks

LIC HFL: In response to stock exchange queries around its ₹2,334 crore preferential allotment of shares to parent Life Insurance Corp of India, the lender said that the issue is not in “violation of the provisions of AOA as the price has been duly determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of the AOA as well as the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018."

