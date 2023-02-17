Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, HDFC, Glenmark, Vedanta, IOC, Coal India

Adani Group: Executives of the embattled Adani Group told investors in a call that they will address deadlines to repay debt with options including private placement notes and cash from operations. The management will come up with a plan to refinance Adani Green Energy Ltd.’s bonds due in 2024 by the end of June, according to people familiar with the matter. The bonds rallied the most ever after the comments. The debt will likely be refinanced with long-term private placement notes, with a potential maturity of 15 years, said the people, who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.