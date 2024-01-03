Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, LIC, DMart, Hind Zinc

New Delhi: Following are the stocks that could be in focus today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Group stocks: The Supreme Court will pronounce judgement on a batch of petitions seeking court-monitored investigation into the allegations made by made by US-based firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani group of companies regarding stock market violations. Last January, Hindenburg had accused the conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", allegations that the Adani group has vehemently denied.

Hero MotoCorp: Sold 3,93,952 units of motorcycles and scooters in December, down 0.05% from 3,94,179 units dispatched in the year-ago period. Domestic sales fell 0.92% on year to 3,77,842 units but exports rose 25.7% to 16,110 units during the period under review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corp of India: Tax authorities have issued a demand notice of about ₹116 crore on the company for short payment of GST for 2017-18. LIC has received a communication/demand order for interest and penalty for Telangana on 2 January. On Monday, LIC had received a notice demanding about ₹806 crore for short payment of GST for 2017-18 along with interest and penalty for Maharashtra.

Coal India: The miner's cumulative coal dispatch so far this fiscal year has jumped 11.36% to 709.80mt. The state-run company’s supplies to non-regulated sectors including cement and steel manufacturers in the current financial year touched 98mt as of December, up 31% from the year-ago period. Coal India's dispatches to power plants rose to 454mt between April and December–8mt higher than the committed quantity for the period, and about 5% higher than the same period a year earlier.

Avenue Supermarts: The company, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, on Tuesday reported a 17.18% year-on-year increase in its standalone revenue from operations to ₹13,247.33 crore in the third quarter ended on 31 December 2023. Total number of stores as of 30 September 2023 stood at 341. Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes Bank: The private sector lender has reported 11.9% year-on-year increase in loans and advances at ₹2.17 trillion, and a 13.2% rise in deposits to ₹2.41 trillion for the quarter ended December. CASA grew 12.2% to ₹71,749 crore.

Hindustan Zinc: Mined zinc production grew 8% sequentially and 7% year-on-year to 271,000 tonnes in the December ended quarter, driven by a mix of improved mined metal grades and higher ore production at Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd mines. Refined zinc production stood at 259,000 tonnes, up 7% quarter-on-quarter, and 1% on year.

VST Industries: Two entities on Tuesday divested a 2.9% stake in VST Industries Ltd for ₹152 crore through open market transactions. HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) and DSP MF offloaded their shares in VST Industries in the price range of ₹3,390-3,390.13 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹152.55 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muthoot Finance: Gold loan focused non-bank lender Muthoot Finance on Tuesday said it will raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a public issue of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue has a base size of ₹100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹900 crore. The issue opens on 8 January and closes on 19 January with an option to close on an earlier date or extended date as may be decided by the board, the Kochi-based company said in a statement.

Easy Trip Planners: The online travel service provider is planning to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a preferential issue. The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, has given in-principle approval for the fundraising proposal. Easy Trip Planners operates under the brand EaseMyTrip.

