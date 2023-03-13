Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Infosys, Vedanta, LIC, M&M, Dish TV

Dish TV: Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV on Friday announced the appointment of former bureaucrat Zohra Chatterji as its independent Director. Besides, it has also sent four names to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to obtain its prior approval for placing them on the board as directors, as required under the Up-linking Guidelines. This is the first appointment after March 3, when the shareholders of Dish TV rejected special resolutions seeking their approval for the appointment of four new independent directors. The persons are - Rajesh Sahni, Virender Tagra, Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe and Arvind Nachaya Mapangada.