Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, L&T, TechM, Reliance Ind, REC, BPCL

IIFL Finance: IIFL Finance on Monday reported a 37 per cent growth in net profit at ₹423 crore in the three months to December on higher advances. Total income rose 30 per cent on-year to ₹1,339.4 crore in the third qurter of the current fiscal, the company said in a statement. Growth in core products of gold loans and home loans stood at 25 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, the city-based company said. The microfinance book grew 55 per cent while loan against property and digital loans rose 14 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.