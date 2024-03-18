Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, LIC, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Crompton Greaves, Zomato, ZEEL
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, March 18:
Adani Group: The Adani Group is preparing for a significant increase in its planned investments for the fiscal year ending in March 2025. According to PTI, the group plans to invest more than ₹1.2 lakh crore ($14 billion) across its diverse business portfolio, with a particular emphasis on green and renewable energy. In a separate development, the investigation into India's Adani Group by US prosecutors has intensified, with a particular focus on potential bribery and the actions of its billionaire founder, Gautam Adani, as reported by Bloomberg citing sources close to the matter. The probe is scrutinizing whether an entity associated with Adani or individuals connected to the company engaged in bribing Indian officials to secure preferential treatment for an energy project. In response, the Adani Group stated, "We are not privy to any investigation against our chairman. As a corporate group that adheres to the highest governance standards, we comply fully with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws in India and other countries," as quoted by Bloomberg.
