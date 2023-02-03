Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, LIC, Tata Consumer, RailTel, MOIL

Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 30% to ₹292 crore for the December quarter, aided by robust sales in the domestic market. The company had reported a net profit of ₹224 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 13% to ₹6,423 crore, as against ₹5,707 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement. "The domestic demand has helped us tide over the recessionary trends elsewhere. Having said that, our European Operations have still outperformed the market in the first 9 months of this fiscal," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.