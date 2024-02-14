Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zee, Hindalco, BHEL
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, February 14:
Adani Group: US-headquartered ratings firm Moody's upgraded the ratings of two green energy firms and two electricity generation and distribution firms of the Adani Group following improved financials, timely debt repayments and a capital infusion by the group over the past year. On Tuesday, Moody's upgraded the ratings of four Adani firms to stable — Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Green Energy Restricted Group-1 (comprising Adani Green Energy (UP) Ltd, Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd and Prayatna Developers Pvt Ltd), Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd. and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.
