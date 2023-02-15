Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, ONGC, Biocon, Kotak Bank, Grasim, Paytm

Kotak Bank: A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 590 million (about ₹4,885 crore) for investments in the data centres in the country. Kotak Investment Advisors (KIA) said it plans to raise USD 800 million under the Kotak Data Centre Fund and this is the first close for the same, as per a statement. The statement said the fund is the first such dedicated platform to invest in data centres in the country and added that it will be domiciled in GIFT City in Gujarat where entities receive a slew of benefits.

