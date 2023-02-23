Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Orient Cement, Delhivery, Biocon, Zee, HG Infra

Orient Cement: Orient Cement, part of CK Birla group, on Wednesday said that a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML) for exploring the possibility of establishing a cement grinding unit (CGU) at Tiroda, in Maharashtra, stands cancelled. Orient Cement said, “APML has requested the Company not to pursue this venture further as they are not able to obtain the required MIDC clearances for sub-leasing the parcel of land required for the CGU, due to some legal issues." Also, the timelines as agreed upon as per MoU have crossed, said Orient cement in its filing to the exchanges.

