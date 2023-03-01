Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Paytm, SBI, Biocon, Vedanta, Delhivery
- The Indian stock market ended in the red for eight days in a row with Nifty breaking below the Budget day low, key support of 17,353. In the last eight sessions, Sensex has dropped 3.8% while Nifty has fallen 4%.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×