Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:

Adani Group: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is examining the utilization of sanctioned bank loans by the Adani group to determine if the company is relying excessively on domestic lenders to fund its operations and expansion plans, a banker aware of the development said. The banker said RBI supervisors overseeing some banks are even requesting Adani group loan data twice weekly, including sanctioned fund-based and non-fund-based limits and their utilization.

One 97 Communications: Paytm on 28 February denied the recent news article about offloading of shares by SoftBank and Ant Group, stating that the firm is 'not part of any negotiation/events as mentioned in the news report'. In a report published by Economic Times, it was said that China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank were looking to sell their shares in the company through a secondary sale. As per details, Masayoshi Son's SoftBank and Alibaba's affiliate Antfin have 13.24 per cent and 25.47 per cent shares in Paytm respectively.

State Bank of India: The State Bank of India, the country's top lender, on Tuesday, said it raised $1 billion via a syndicated social loan from global banks for further lending to certain kinds of socially impactful businesses in India. The funds will be used to further lend to microfinance institutions and self-help groups, a senior official at SBI, who declined to be named, told Reuters. The loan facility was arranged through Japan-based MUFG Bank and Taiwan-based Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd, SBI said in a release on Tuesday.

Biocon: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte on Tuesday bought shares of biopharmaceutical company Biocon for ₹185 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte purchased 80,61,599 shares at an average price of ₹229.26 for each share. The aggregate deal value is ₹184.82 crore. Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) announced an investment of RS 1,070 crore in the Indian biopharmaceutical major, Biocon.

Reliance Industries: India’s largest telco, Reliance Jio, will clock the fastest rollout of 5G services in the world, said chairman Akash Ambani at a post-budget webinar of the ministry of electronics and information technology. Jio has launched 5G services in 277 cities so far in India, with the largest deployment of over 40,000 sites and 250,000 cells in the 700 Mhz as well as in the 3500 Mhz band, he said. Jio is aiming to cover every town, every taluka, and every tehsil across the nation by December 2023.

Vedanta: Vedanta assured on Tuesday that it was in a comfortable position to meet debt maturing in April as well as the first quarter of the upcoming financial year. The remarks came amid growing concerns about Vedanta Resources' ability to meet its financial obligations in the coming months. A company spokesperson was quoted as telling CNBC-TV18 that there was no question of default and dismissed the risks of people selling shares. The spokesperson also told the publication that no holdings - except a 6.8% stake in Hindustan Zinc - were pledged.

Delhivery: Japanese conglomerate Softbank will offload shares worth ₹600 crore in Delhivery through block deals on Wednesday, according to reports. Softbank may also consider upsizing the option, if the deal sees strong demand, according to reports. The block deal to offload Delhivery shares could start on 1 March 2023. The shares are likely to be offered at a 3-5 per cent discount to the current market price. Citigroup will be the broker for the deal.

NTPC: Under the aegis of the National Monetization Pipeline of government, State-owned power utility major NTPC Ltd on Tuesday completed the transfer of its 15 renewable energy assets to NTPC Green Energy Limited. “NTPC Limited completed the closing of the transactions in relation to consolidating its renewable energy portfolio under one umbrella entity i.e., NTPC Green Energy Limited (“NGEL"), on February 28, 2023," the company said in a statement. This is a transfer of RE assets/ entities owned by NTPC to NGEL, its wholly-owned subsidiary, incorporated on 7 April 2022.

Ambuja Cements: Ambuja Cements Ltd bagged a coal mine in Maharashtra on the second day of the commercial mines auction on Tuesday. While Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Jharkhand, Shreesatya Mines Private Ltd bagged a coal block in the eastern state. The auction of three other coal blocks was underway. "Forward auctions for these mines have been started on 27.02.2023 and on the 2nd day of the e-auction, six coal mines were put up for auction," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Tata Power: Tata Power on Tuesday said the board of its arm Tata Power Renewable Energy has approved the allotment of 20 crore preference shares worth ₹2,000 crore to GreenForest New Energies Bidco. "Board of Directors of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of the Company, today approved the allotment of 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares at face value of ₹100 each at par aggregating to ₹2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest New Energies Bidco Ltd (GreenForest), a Company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales," a BSE filing said.