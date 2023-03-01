Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Paytm, SBI, Biocon, Vedanta, Delhivery

Vedanta: Vedanta assured on Tuesday that it was in a comfortable position to meet debt maturing in April as well as the first quarter of the upcoming financial year. The remarks came amid growing concerns about Vedanta Resources' ability to meet its financial obligations in the coming months. A company spokesperson was quoted as telling CNBC-TV18 that there was no question of default and dismissed the risks of people selling shares. The spokesperson also told the publication that no holdings - except a 6.8% stake in Hindustan Zinc - were pledged.