Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, RIL, Tata Steel, Cyient, Britannia, Paytm

Adani Group: The Adani group aims to boost group-level operating earnings by nearly 50% to around ₹91,000 crore over the next two fiscal years, helping lower its leverage ratios and assuaging the concerns of investors and creditors to whom it owes around $23 billion. In recent meetings with creditors, Adani officials outlined plans to lower the group’s leverage ratio from 4.2 times now to 3.1 by the end of FY24, chiefly by increasing earnings rather than reducing debt, two people with direct knowledge of Adani’s strategy said on the condition of anonymity.