Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, IRCTC, Vodafone Idea, IRCON, Vedanta, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Adani Group: Stocks of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate are expected to remain in focus following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has paused the enforcement of the foreign bribery law. This development could potentially impact the group's business prospects. Several U.S. Congress members had earlier urged the newly appointed U.S. Attorney General to investigate the Department of Justice's (DoJ) indictment of Adani Group officials. According to a PTI report, Trump signed an executive order instructing the DoJ to pause enforcement of the nearly 50-year-old law, which had been used to initiate a bribery investigation against the Adani Group.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea reported a reduction in its consolidated net loss for the December quarter to ₹6,609 crore, compared to ₹6,986 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for Q3FY25 stood at ₹11,117 crore, marking a 4 percent year-on-year increase from ₹10,673 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, the company’s losses declined, as it had posted a consolidated loss of ₹7,176 crore in the July-September quarter.

IRCON International: IRCON International announced its Q3FY25 results, reporting a sharp 65 percent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹86 crore, compared to ₹244.70 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations fell 10 percent to ₹2,612.86 crore from ₹2,929.54 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s total order book stood at ₹21,939 crore, comprising ₹17,075 crore in railway projects, ₹4,775 crore in highways, and ₹89 crore in other sectors.

Vedanta: Vedanta’s committee of directors approved the company’s plan to raise ₹3,000 crore through the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement. The company will issue up to 3 lakh securities with a face value of ₹1,00,000 per NCD. The securities will be listed on the BSE.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 14 percent increase in its standalone net profit for the December quarter at ₹341 crore, compared to ₹300 crore in the same period last year. Q3FY25 revenue from operations rose 10 percent year-on-year to ₹1,225 crore from ₹1,115 crore. The company also declared a second interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share for FY25.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the steam generator island package of the 2x660 MW Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase-II project in Purulia, West Bengal. The contract, valued at approximately ₹6,200 crore (excluding taxes and duties), was awarded through international competitive bidding.

NBCC: NBCC (India) Ltd reported a 25.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹138.5 crore, compared to ₹110.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 16.6 percent year-on-year to ₹2,827 crore from ₹2,423.5 crore in Q3FY24. EBITDA grew 22 percent year-on-year to ₹142 crore from ₹116.8 crore, while EBITDA margins improved slightly to 5 percent from 4.8 percent.

HEG Ltd: HEG Ltd, a leading graphite electrode manufacturer, posted a 90.9 percent year-on-year jump in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹83.4 crore, compared to ₹43.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 14.9 percent year-on-year to ₹478.4 crore from ₹562.4 crore. The company’s board approved an increase in the existing investment limit from ₹250 crore to ₹350 crore.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) reported a 66.5 percent year-on-year decline in net profit for Q3FY25, amounting to ₹141.9 crore, compared to ₹422.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations grew 4.9 percent year-on-year to ₹24,489.9 crore from ₹23,348.6 crore.

Berger Paints: Berger Paints posted a subdued financial performance for Q3FY25, with net profit declining 1.6 percent year-on-year to ₹295 crore from ₹299.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue, however, increased 3.2 percent year-on-year to ₹2,975 crore from ₹2,881.8 crore in Q3FY24.

Cyient DLM: Electronic manufacturing services firm Cyient DLM Ltd announced that it had signed a production contract with Boeing Global Services (BGS) for precision-machined parts and assemblies, strengthening its presence in the aerospace manufacturing sector. The company holds the distinction of being among the first AS9100C aerospace-certified electronic manufacturing facilities and the first in India to obtain Nadcap certification for circuit card assembly.

Jupiter Wagons: Jupiter Wagons Ltd announced that it had received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, both part of the Adani Cement Group, for the manufacture and supply of BCFCM rakes and BVCM wagons. The order, valued at approximately ₹600 crore, was awarded on February 10, 2025. The company reported an 18.4 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹96.4 crore, driven by higher revenue and improved margins. Revenue from operations rose 15 percent year-on-year to ₹1,029.8 crore.

Jaypee Infratech: Jaypee Infratech, controlled by the Suraksha Group, reported a nearly 15-fold increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹1,365.9 crore, driven by an exceptional gain of ₹514.5 crore. The company had posted a net profit of ₹92 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue from operations grew sixfold to ₹1,317.2 crore from ₹218.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

AstraZeneca Pharma: AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd posted a strong performance in Q3FY25, with net profit surging 94.9 percent year-on-year to ₹30.8 crore from ₹15.8 crore. Revenue jumped 44 percent year-on-year to ₹440.3 crore, driven by strong demand for its pharmaceutical products.

