Stocks to watch: Adani Group stocks, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel among stocks that could be in focus today

Stocks to watch: The Nifty 50 recorded a minor gain of 0.28 per cent in Tuesday's session, breaking its seven-session losing streak. However, analysts remain cautious, noting that the rally requires follow-through to confirm that the worst is over.

Gift Nifty was trading at a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices on Thursday.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Adani Group stocks: Gautam Adani has been indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme, US prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Wipro: The IT major has collaborated with Lineaje to help enterprises secure open-source components within their software applications.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom firm has extended a multi-year, multi-billion deal with Nokia to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states.

As per the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units, and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

PSP Projects: Adani Infra (India) has signed definitive agreements to acquire up to a 30.07% stake in PSP Projects from the existing promoter, Prahladbhai S Patel, for ₹685.4 crore. Adani Infra has also announced an open offer to buy up to an additional 26% stake in PSP at a price of ₹642.06 per share, for ₹661.8 crore.

Tata Power: The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Druk Green Power Corporation, which is Bhutan's sole generation utility, to collaborate and develop at least 5,000 MW of clean energy generation capacity in Bhutan.

JSW Steel: The company’s subsidiary, JSW Steel Italy Srl, signed a commercial agreement with Metinvest Adria S.p.A. As per the Agreement, Metinvest is obliged to pay a release fee of Euro 30 Mn. to JSW Steel Italy Piombino SpA. as all inclusive consideration for the transaction.

UPL: UPL and Alpha Wave Global announced the signing of definitive agreements under which Alpha Wave Global will invest $350 million to acquire an approximately 12.5% stake in Advanta Enterprises Limited, a subsidiary of UPL.

Besides, the company would raise ₹3,377.74 crore through a rights issue of 9,38,25,95 partly paid shares at ₹360 per rights equity share.

The company will issue shares in the ratio of 1:8, or one equity share for every eight equity shares held.

Varun Beverages: The company raised nearly ₹7,500 crore via Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The board had approved the allocation of 13,27,43,362 shares at an issue price of ₹565.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at the company’s API manufacturing facility (CTO-2) in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

The inspection was conducted from November 13 to 19. The US health regulator issued a Form 483 with seven observations, which the company will address within the stipulated timeline.

Meanwhile, the company said India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) had affirmed existing ratings at "IND AA+/Stable" rating actions on its bank facilities. The outlook on the long-term rating is "Stable".

Godrej Properties: It has acquired a nearly 53-acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata. The company said the proposed project is estimated to have a development potential of about 1.3 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily residential plotted development with an estimated revenue potential of nearly ₹500 crore.

