Stocks to watch: The Nifty 50 recorded a minor gain of 0.28 per cent in Tuesday's session, breaking its seven-session losing streak. However, analysts remain cautious, noting that the rally requires follow-through to confirm that the worst is over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gift Nifty was trading at a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices on Thursday.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Group stocks: Gautam Adani has been indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme, US prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Wipro: The IT major has collaborated with Lineaje to help enterprises secure open-source components within their software applications.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom firm has extended a multi-year, multi-billion deal with Nokia to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units, and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

PSP Projects: Adani Infra (India) has signed definitive agreements to acquire up to a 30.07% stake in PSP Projects from the existing promoter, Prahladbhai S Patel, for ₹685.4 crore. Adani Infra has also announced an open offer to buy up to an additional 26% stake in PSP at a price of ₹642.06 per share, for ₹661.8 crore.

Tata Power: The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Druk Green Power Corporation, which is Bhutan's sole generation utility, to collaborate and develop at least 5,000 MW of clean energy generation capacity in Bhutan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Steel: The company’s subsidiary, JSW Steel Italy Srl, signed a commercial agreement with Metinvest Adria S.p.A. As per the Agreement, Metinvest is obliged to pay a release fee of Euro 30 Mn. to JSW Steel Italy Piombino SpA. as all inclusive consideration for the transaction.

UPL: UPL and Alpha Wave Global announced the signing of definitive agreements under which Alpha Wave Global will invest $350 million to acquire an approximately 12.5% stake in Advanta Enterprises Limited, a subsidiary of UPL.

Besides, the company would raise ₹3,377.74 crore through a rights issue of 9,38,25,95 partly paid shares at ₹360 per rights equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will issue shares in the ratio of 1:8, or one equity share for every eight equity shares held.

Varun Beverages: The company raised nearly ₹7,500 crore via Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The board had approved the allocation of 13,27,43,362 shares at an issue price of ₹565.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at the company’s API manufacturing facility (CTO-2) in Bollaram, Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The inspection was conducted from November 13 to 19. The US health regulator issued a Form 483 with seven observations, which the company will address within the stipulated timeline.

Meanwhile, the company said India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) had affirmed existing ratings at "IND AA+/Stable" rating actions on its bank facilities. The outlook on the long-term rating is "Stable".

Godrej Properties: It has acquired a nearly 53-acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata. The company said the proposed project is estimated to have a development potential of about 1.3 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily residential plotted development with an estimated revenue potential of nearly ₹500 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.