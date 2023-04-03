Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:

Adani Group: India's market regulator is investigating a possible violation of 'related party' transaction rules in the Adani Group's dealings with at least three offshore entities that have links to the brother of the conglomerate's founder, two people said. The three entities allegedly entered into several investment transactions with unlisted units of the ports-to-power conglomerate founded by billionaire Gautam Adani over the last 13 years, said the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Udayshivkumar Infra: The initial public offering (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited is going to hit the stock market today as the BSE has notified Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date on 3rd April 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, the equity shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange (BSE and NSE) in the list of 'T' group of securities.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Friday it has registered the highest-ever revenue from operations of ₹26,500 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year 2022-23. This is against ₹24,620 in the previous financial year, representing an 8% growth. “Despite the challenges of supply chain disruptions due to geo-political situations, the Company could achieve the targeted growth in the top line. This was possible with the increased thrust on indigenisation and with the available inventory," said HAL CMD, C B Ananthakrishnan.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 15% rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023 as compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales last month were at 5,02,730 units as against 4,15,764 units in March 2022, a growth of 2%, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. Exports were, however, lower at 16,612 units as against 34,390 units in the year-ago month. In 2022-23, the company sold 53,28,546 units as against 49,44,150 units in 2021-22, up 8%.

Tata Motors/Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported their highest-ever dispatches to dealers last fiscal, enabling the domestic passenger vehicle industry to log in the best-ever performance to date. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest wholesales to date at 19,66,164 units, up 19% from 16,52,653 units in 2021-22. Its domestic dispatches rose to 17,06,831 units in 2022-23, up 21% from 14,14,277 units in 2021-22 fiscal.

Paytm: Fintech giant, Paytm has appointed S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP (SRB, commonly known as EY) as its new statutory auditors for a tenure of 5 years, starting from the 23rd annual general meeting (AGM) to the conclusion of the 28th AGM. SRB will be replacing PwC as the latter's term will expire this year. In its regulatory filing, Paytm said, "the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company... has considered and approved the appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years."

Indowind Energy: Indowind Energy Ltd on Friday said its board has approved the allotment of over 1.75 crore shares for ₹12 per equity share. This price includes a premium of ₹2 on each share, Indowind Energy said in a regulatory filing. "In the meeting held on March 31, 2023, the Board considered and approved the allotment of 1,75,93,294 equity shares at a price of ₹12 per equity share (including a premium of ₹2 per equity share) (allotment)," it said.

JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy on Friday said it has bagged a 300 MW pumped hydro storage project from the Power Company of Karnataka Ltd (PCKL). "JSW (Neo) Energy receives LoI (letter of intend) for 300 MW Hydro PSP from PCKL," a JSW Energy statement said. It further said that JSW Neo Energy Ltd (JSW Neo), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received a letter of intent from PCKL for procurement of 2,400 MWh (300 MW x 8 hours) energy storage from the pumped hydro storage project (PSP).

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it recorded the highest-ever power generation of 400 billion units (BU) in 2022-23, with a growth of 10.80% over 2021-22. “NTPC Ltd has registered the highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23, a growth of 10.80% via-a-vis previous year," the company said in a statement. NTPC continues to demonstrate an upward trend in coal production from its captive mines, with coal production of 23.2 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) with a robust growth of over 65% vis-a-vis the previous corresponding year, it stated.

Orient Electric: Orient Electric Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Rajan Gupta as its Managing Director and CEO for a period of five years effective from 4 April 2023. The company at its meeting held on Friday appointed Rajan Gupta as the additional director and the managing director & chief executive officer of the company. The company also informed that Rakesh Khanna has resigned from the position as MD & CEO, effective from 3 April 2023.