Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Udayshivkumar Infra, HAL, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti

Hindustan Aeronautics: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Friday it has registered the highest-ever revenue from operations of ₹26,500 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year 2022-23. This is against ₹24,620 in the previous financial year, representing an 8% growth. “Despite the challenges of supply chain disruptions due to geo-political situations, the Company could achieve the targeted growth in the top line. This was possible with the increased thrust on indigenisation and with the available inventory," said HAL CMD, C B Ananthakrishnan.