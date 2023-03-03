Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Vedanta, Ramco, Natco Pharma,

Vedanta/Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc's plan to buy two of Vedanta Group subsidiaries may get a setback as it is known that the Indian government has written to the market regulator underlining its opposition to the proposed deal. Officials told Reuters that in a letter that was sent in February, the Ministry of Mines said, that the government was "kept in the dark" about the deal. According to the official, the proposed deal between Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta has jeopardized the government's plans for divesting its stake in the former as investors have turned jittery leading to a drop in the HZL's share price.

