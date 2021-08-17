NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Road Transport: The wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), on Monday announced that it will be acquiring Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (SIPL) at an enterprise value of ₹1,680 crore.

Ajmera Realty: The Mumbai-based developer is expecting around ₹4,000 crore in topline from the upcoming seven projects which need an investment of around ₹2,500 crore, a top company official has said.

IRB Infra: CG Tollway Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers, has achieved full commercial operations date for Chittorgarh-Gulabpura six-laning highway project in Rajasthan. The company has become now eligible for collecting toll fees at full tariff which will be higher by 58% than the existing tariffs.

Lupin: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application Brivaracetam tablets market a generic equivalent. Brivaracetam Tablets are indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients four years of age and older.

NTPC: The state-run company has started the groundwork to hold initial share sales of its units NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) and NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), with merchant bankers making preliminary presentations, said two people aware of the development.

Oil stocks: Indian fuel consumption recovery largely held up in the first half of August, a rare positive for oil demand as the delta virus variant led to curbs on movement in other Asian markets including China. Petrol sales rose 3.7% in Aug. 1 to 15 from the same period in 2019, prior to the pandemic, according to preliminary data from the country’s three biggest fuel retailers. Sales of diesel, meanwhile, fell 8% from 2019, an improvement from July when they were down 11%. The two fuels account for more than half of all sales of petroleum products in the country.

Petronet LNG: The country’s top gas importer hopes to extend its long-term deal to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar to beyond 2028, the company's head of finance V.K. Mishra said on Monday. Petronet has a deal to buy 7.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG from Qatar under a long-term deal expiring in 2028.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has secured two tunnel communication projects of the Central Railway from the Indian Railways, that are expected to be completed in 12 months. The total project cost is expected to come down to ₹38.82 crore.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The Patanjali Ayurved group owned edible oil producer has received Sebi’s nod to sell fresh shares through a follow-on public offer (FPO) to pare debt and cut promoter shareholding as mandated by the markets regulator, said a person aware of the development.

RIL: Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks for an all-stock deal to acquire a stake in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s oil refining and chemicals business, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Middle Eastern energy firm is discussing the purchase of a roughly 20% stake in the Reliance unit for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco’s shares, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

