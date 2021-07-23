NEW DELHI: ABB Power, Ambuja Cements, Federal Bank, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, Panacea Biotec, RIL, SBI Cards, United Spirits, and YES Bank, among other listed firms will be reporting their first quarter result today. Zomato, which concluded its IPO on 16 July, raising ₹9,400 crore, may make its market debut today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: The flagship ports operator of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, is looking to raise at least $500 million on offshore debt through dollar bonds. The latest dollar bond issuance by Adani Ports follows a $500 million issuance in January and will be used for both refinancing existing debt as well as for capex.

Bajaj Auto: The vehicle maker doubled its net profit of ₹1,061.20 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, as a result of the low base of last year. The company reported a net profit of ₹528 crore for the corresponding period last fiscal due to nationwide lockdown to tackle the first wave of covid-19. The Pune-based manufacturer reported a bottom line of ₹1,551.28 crore in Q4FY21.

Bharti Airtel: The telco has announced new postpaid plans for its retail and corporate customers with changes to better suit the new normal. The telecom operator says it will allow customers to easily bundle add on connections to their plans. Meanwhile, Airtel has discontinued the ₹749 family postpaid plan and will now only offer ₹999 as the family postpaid plan.

BPCL: The Union cabinet approved plans on Thursday to allow 100% foreign direct investment in state-run oil companies in which a strategic stake sale is announced, a move to help privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp., two people in government familiar with the matter said.

Future Retail: India's antitrust regulator has accused Amazon.com Inc. of concealing facts and making false submissions when it sought approval for a 2019 investment in a Future Group unit, a letter to the US e-commerce giant seen by Reuters showed.

Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm reported first quarter net profit of ₹19.83 billion compared to ₹13.59 billion a year ago. Revenue from operations stood at ₹63.78 billion compared to ₹38.98 billion a year ago.

HUL: The FMCG major’s Q1 standalone net profit for the quarter ended June came at ₹2,061 crore, an increase of 9.5% as compared to ₹1,881 crore in the same quarter last year. The FMCG company's total revenue from operations rose nearly 13% to ₹11,915 crore as compared to ₹10,560 crore.

Steel industry stocks: The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the ₹6,322 crore production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel that is expected to attract investments of around ₹40,000 crore.

Ultratech Cement: The cement company reported average realisation at ₹5,157/tonne rose more than 7% on a sequential basis. Its operating cost/tonne increased 2.6% sequentially and around 4.3% compared to the year ago period.

Vodafone Idea: The department of telecom is awaiting the details of investors from Vodafone Idea for clearing the telco's ₹15,000 crore foreign direct investment proposal, a person familiar with the matter in the government said on Thursday.

