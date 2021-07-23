Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, HUL, Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel: The telco has announced new postpaid plans for its retail and corporate customers with changes to better suit the new normal. The telecom operator says it will allow customers to easily bundle add on connections to their plans. Meanwhile, Airtel has discontinued the ₹749 family postpaid plan and will now only offer ₹999 as the family postpaid plan.

