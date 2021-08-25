NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Ports: The company has received the AP Maritime Board’s assent to acquire a 10.4% stake in Gangavaram Port from the government of Andhra Pradesh for ₹644.78 crore.

Bajaj Finserv: The financial services company has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in-principal nod for sponsoring a mutual fund. The company would also be setting an Asset Management Company (AMC).

Canara Bank: The state-run lender said it has approved allotment of over 16.73 crore shares in the ₹2,500 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP) that closed a day earlier. The QIP opened on 17 August and closed on 23 August 2021.

HDFC Bank: The lender has divested more than 2% stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) in tranches during June-August this year, garnering nearly ₹223 crore from the sale, according to a regulatory filing.

ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief executive of ICICI Bank till October 2023, the bank said in a regulatory statement on Tuesday.

Infosys: The IT major said it has signed a new minimum three-year contract with UCAS, the admissions service for UK higher education. UCAS and Infosys have been engaged in a technology partnership since 2015 but following an extensive tender process, the new contract represents a major step change in the relationship, according to the statement said.

Prestige Estates: The real estate firm has acquired a 70% stake in Shipco Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd for ₹22.68 crore, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Public sector banks: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is in Mumbai, will undertake an annual performance review of public sector banks (PSBs) on Wednesday. This is the first visit by the finance minister since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic and comes at a time when a greater focus is on the government for aiding recovery because high inflation constrains the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Tata Power: The company's unit, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, has announced the commissioning of its 150 MW solar power project in Loharki village of Rajasthan. Spread across 756 acres, the project has been completed by TPREL within the stipulated timeline. The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually. Approximately 656,700 modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon.

Wipro: The IT firm said it will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas, and aims to hire up to 400 people in the next two years in the US state. Wipro will invest around $3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service centre, it said in a statement.

